Mayor's Open Letter on Veterans Day 2020

Dear Friends & Neighbors:

Earlier this year we shared the disappointment of being unable to observe Memorial Day as we usually do because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given continuing concerns and the recent increases in the incidence of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, we must once again exercise necessary precautions and forego our traditional observations of Veterans Day.

While we can’t gather in person this year, we can honor our military veterans wherever we are, and wherever they are, on November 11, 2020. The veterans of all branches of service - Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard - and of all wars and times of peace are our heroes and heroines. They are our national treasures!

Let us remember our service men and women who dedicated themselves to our country and our people with prayers of thanksgiving. Remember those brave men and women who are no longer with us. Remember the prisoners of war and those lost in action who may never return. We grieve these losses and celebrate their lives. Remember our wounded warriors and pray for their improved health, strength and courage. Remember our service dogs who served as canine sentinels. Remember Gold and Blue Star families.