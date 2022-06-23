Margate Beachstock 2022, June 25

MARGATE — Now in its 11th year, Beachstock returns to the Margate beach between Huntington and Granville avenues from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 25. (Rain date is June 26.).

Admission is free and no beach badges are required at the event that attracts over 5,000 visitors.

This year’s event features mummers from The Jersey String Band, Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance, new food vendors, kid’s activities, live music, free surf and kite lessons and so much more.

New this year isthe Ketel One Botanical and Tanqueray Beach Tiki Bar featuring a tasting and service area of both brands ready to drink canned products plus Loyal Nine and Crown Royal. Must be 21 years of age and older. The area will be highlighted by an island vibe complete with palm trees, flamingos, Adirondack chairs, umbrellas, cornhole games, swag giveaways and more.

Also new this year is the Sustainable Downbeach tent featuring, terrapins, fun environmental educational interactive activities, displays and more. At 11 a.m. those wanting to learn more about what lives in our waters and all the beautiful aspects of our beach can meet at the WZXL-FM 100.7 main stage for an environmental walk hosted by “Scuba” Steve Jasecki, a member of the Sustainable Downbeach team.

Lots of free activities like sand sculpting lessons with Matthew Deibert, Margate Fire Departments Cool Blast, Kid’s Treasure Hunt, limbo contests, surf lessons with Stacey’s Surf Camp, Air Circus Kite Shop single/double line stunt kite demonstrations and lessons, massages by The Sourcing Center and Wawa Margate giveaways. Members of the Margate City Police Department will be at its tent providing valuable public information and giveaways. On the WAYV-FM 95.1 kid’s stage, children can learn to limbo, participate in a Hula Hoop contest, enjoy performances by students of Suzue “Neu” Neustadter, Christine Piper and a visit from Captain America Minion.

A major feature of this 14-hour event is non-stop entertainment on the WZXL-FM 100.7 main stage. Local singing sensation Teddi Fusco kicks off the event with the national anthem. The musical line up opens with the ever-popular local feel-good music rock and pop cover band No Clue Trio. Country singing sensation Nikki Briar will have event goers getting “a little bit country” with her dance lessons and rocking performance.

As the bonfire is lit the excitement continues with an evening Samoan fire knife dance performance by the South Pacific Island Dancers. Taking the stage will be Beachstock headliner Sidestory, an eight-piece band covering all genres of music.

At dusk children and their families can spread out their blankets, kick back in their beach chairs and enjoy the movie “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run.”

Back this year is the volleyball tournament, Cornhole Spring League Championship and Beachstock Family Fun Cornhole Tournament with a top prize of $500. Official rules will apply, and teams can compete to win cash prizes. Spectators and guests can watch the tournament from the Colmar Home Center Chill Zone featuring comfy furniture and refreshments. Children and adults can participate in this family fun competition. Register for the cornhole tournament or the Beachstock volleyball tournament at margatehasmore.com.

There will be plenty of food options as well as artisans on hand to sell their crafts.

Festival goers can enjoy complimentary jitney shuttle service from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue between Coolidge and Fredericksburg avenues and the Eugene A. Tighe School. Beachstock is organized by the MBA in partnership with Margate City.

For more information, visit margatehasmore.com.