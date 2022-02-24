Maple syrup in southern New Jersey?

As I walk through the woods behind my house in Galloway Township, I notice our resident birds have begun their spring songs. I am headed out to check on my maple trees. It’s the time of year when the nights are still freezing, but the days are warming.

They are not actually warm just yet, but they are becoming so as we move toward spring. It’s the time when we slowly gain more sunlight too. This is also the time of year when maple tree sap begins to flow. And people like me get excited about that, because that means it’s tapping season! Yes, that’s right ... maple syrup is produced right here, in southern New Jersey!

Usually people equate maple syrup with Canada; their country flag has a maple leaf on it! But maple trees occur throughout the United States. However, the best kind of maple for sugaring is the sugar maple, which typically grows in colder climes. The sugar maple has a higher sugar content in its sap, but that doesn’t mean you can’t utilize other species. Here in southern New Jersey, the red maple is plentiful and just as yummy!

The maple syrup production process is quite simple. Here are the most basic steps — drill a hole, insert a tap connected to a collection system (bucket, jug, vacuum lines), collect the sap, boil the sap, pour the syrup into jars. That seems easy, and it kind of is, but it does require a lot of know-how and a lot of time.

Trees need to be checked almost daily, and boiling can take hours. The single most surprising idea about maple sugaring, however, is the production amount. If you collect a gallon of sap, you will end up with only about 4 ounces of syrup. That’s a great deal of work for a little bit of liquid gold.

Thanks to a team of Stockton University faculty members, many people in our area have become new tappers. This group of energetic intellects have received grants to promote maple sugaring in the South Jersey region through research and community outreach. They are always welcoming new people interested in trying it out.

You can be a regular homeowner with only three maple trees, like me. Or you can be a farmer, like Greg Rivera of Burning Bush Farm and Forest (also in Galloway). This year he has over 60 red maples tapped.

My trees are on the small side and are located in dry oak/pine forest. Greg’s trees are huge and are located in a hardwood swamp. I process my sap in one-gallon batches using an electric hotplate. Greg processes his tens of gallons using a wood-fired evaporator. So many different people, habitats, and methods and yet we all have the same goal — to utilize a tasty renewable resource in a sustainable way.

If you want to read more about the world of South Jersey maple sugaring, start by checking out the Stockton Maple Project website at stocktonmaple.com. They have information, events, and connections to many other maple tappers in southern New Jersey. You can find Stockton Maple and Burning Bush Farm and Forest on Instagram too.