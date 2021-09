M.S. Brown Jewelers is offering free coats for kids. For any child in need, the business will supply a coat, hat and gloves.

The event takes place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at M.S. Brown Jewelers, 3304 Pacific Ave., Wildwood and on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at M.S. Brown Jewelers, 5 S. Main St., Cape May Court House.

Your child will have to be present to receive the items.