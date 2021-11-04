Lower Township Police Participate in 'No-Shave November'

In July, Nick completed phase 1 of his treatment (induction). Phase 1 was awful for Nick due to all the complications. However, there is no new cancer growth in his bone marrow. He continues to heal and stabilize his levels in preparation for phase 2 (consolidation). During this phase, the chemotherapy will become much more aggressive to ensure success. Nick lost a considerable amount of weight during the previous phase, 56 pounds in three weeks, and there are overall concerns about his strength.

Currently, Nicholas recently finished phase 2 (consolidation) of his Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He remains nauseous and continues to have stomach issues. He very recently celebrated his 16th birthday. He has suffered malnourishment due to the intense amount of CHEMO. Nick also has had numerous blood and platelet transfusion due to his overall levels still being impacted. During phase 2, he spent 3 to 5 days per week, 5 to 10 hours per day, at CHOP’s clinic in Voorhees, NJ. His final phase has been prolonged at lease a full month in an effort to allow his body to recover. His treatments will continue for the next two years with an end goal of October 2023, provided no new cancer cells form and there is no sign of relapse. Nick will also require follow up with his cardiologist to ensure the heart malformation is not causing any additional health risks.