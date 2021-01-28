Lower Township Police Department promotes two officers

Sgt. William Barcas, No. 175, is a 17-year veteran of the department and was hired in April 2000 as a SLEO II officer and as a full-time officer in August 2003. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1998 and enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1999, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle. In the Lower Township Police Department, Barcas served as a school resource officer for seven years at Lower Cape May Regional and is the head camp coordinator for the department's Summer Youth Camp that began in 2017. Additionally, he was a field training officer for newly hired officers after they graduated from the police academy. He was assigned as a corporal of Squad No. 3 in September 2020. His assignment will be as the patrol sergeant for Squad No. 3 in the Patrol Bureau.

Sgt. Anthony Greto, No. 187, is a nine-year veteran of the department, who was hired in August 2011. Greto has earned a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Thomas Edison State University, and is working towards completing his graduate studies for public service leadership with a special emphasis in municipal and public finance. He began his military career in 2007 and currently still serves as a SFC within the Inspector General’s Office. During his career at the Lower Township Police Department, he was a field training officer, completed the J. Harris First line supervisor training and recently trained on Internal Affairs investigations. In 2015, he graduated from the State Police Drug Recognition Expert course. In 2018, he became a certified Law Enforcement Against Drugs instructor. Additionally, he received an award from the department in 2013 in recognition of his life-saving actions off-duty at a motor vehicle accident scene. He was assigned as a corporal of Squad No. 4 in December 2019. His assignment will be as the patrol sergeant for Squad No. 4 in the Patrol Bureau.