Lower Township Police Department promotes four officers

In September 2015, Iames was assigned to the Lower Township Police Department’s Detective Division as a detective and in 2018 was assigned to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force.

Iames is the department’s in-house radar instructor and instructs vehicle operations at the Cape May County Police Academy. Iames successfully completed the Division of Criminal Justice arson investigator’s course; he is the alcohol beverage control officer, child abduction response team liaison, Division of Child Protection and Permanency liaison and one of the department’s evidence control officers.

Cpl. Jason Felsing

Cpl. Jason Felsing is a 6-year veteran of the police department and was hired in March 2015 as a full time officer. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 2007. As a business management major, he continued his studies at both Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. Felsing has been able to use the intrapersonal skills he has obtained to effectively converse with both his fellow officers and the members of the public.