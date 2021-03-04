Lower Township Police Department blotter

Michael A. Palardy, 51, of North Cape May, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with simple assault.

Malcom D. Moody, 26, of Wildwood, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana.

Dawn M. Lloyd, 51, of Villas, was arrested Feb 4 and charged with possession/use of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.

Michelle A. Bennett, 54, of North Cape May, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with DWI.

John M. Abadie, 27, of Cold Spring, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with cyber harassment (27 counts).

Edward C. Camp, 46, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with simple assault.