Lower Township Police Blotter

The below individuals are only charged with the below mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Christian G. Cileone, 18, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana, drug possession by motor vehicle operator Oct. 26.

Ernest F. Irons, 40, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution hypodermic syringes Oct. 27.

Joshua M. Smith, 18, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with harassment Oct. 27.

Megan F. Oberkofler, 23, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 28.

Raymond J. Stacy, 53, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, contempt of domestic violence order Oct. 28.

James R. Hyndman, 39, of Lower Township, was arrested and charged with contempt of domestic violence order on Oct. 28.

Christopher R. Bailey, 41, of North Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawfully possessing 4 units or less of drug/stramonium prep, drug possession by motor vehicle operator Oct. 28.