Lower Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.
Nanette Justiniano,47, of Villas, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 1.
John Dipietro, 60, of Wildwood, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan. 1.
Valentino J. Speyerer, 51, of Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test Jan. 3.
Dylan C. Tozer, 29, of Villas, was arrested and charged of hindering prosecution Jan. 3.
George J. Nolan, 37, of Villas, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution Jan. 3.
Stephanie E. Ashton-Warren, 28, of Villas, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution Jan. 3.
Frances J. Smith, Jr., 44, of Villas, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Jan. 3.
Kenneth W. Strain, 58, of Cape May Court House, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan. 4.
Edwin M. Ralston, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution hypodermic syringes Jan. 5.
Gregory C. Wilson Jr., 19, of North Cape May, was arrested and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana, drug possession by motor vehicle operator Jan. 6.
Nigel J. Hazel-Cruz, 29, of Wildwood, was arrested and charged with DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test, driving without driver's license/exam etc., driving after license suspended or revoked Jan. 6.
Glenn A. Senec Jr., 32, of Cape May Court House, was arrested and charged with contempt of domestic violence order on Jan. 7.
Rickey A. Ahern, 41, of Burleigh, was arrested and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana on Jan. 8.
Kevin Dallin, 51, of Villas, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan. 8.
Sarah N. Gilbert, 19, of Villas, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Jan. 9.
Daniel J. Renye, 27, of Bellmawr, was arrested and charged with contempt of domestic violence order Jan. 9.
Connor P. Flannery, 23, of Cold Spring, was arrested and charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident Jan. 10.