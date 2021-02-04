Lower Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Nanette Justiniano,47, of Villas, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 1.

John Dipietro, 60, of Wildwood, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan. 1.

Valentino J. Speyerer, 51, of Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test Jan. 3.

Dylan C. Tozer, 29, of Villas, was arrested and charged of hindering prosecution Jan. 3.

George J. Nolan, 37, of Villas, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution Jan. 3.

Stephanie E. Ashton-Warren, 28, of Villas, was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution Jan. 3.

Frances J. Smith, Jr., 44, of Villas, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Jan. 3.

Kenneth W. Strain, 58, of Cape May Court House, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan. 4.