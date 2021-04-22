 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township police blotter
0 comments

Lower Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Shannon L. Gallagher, 26, of Del Haven, was arrested March 31 and charged with Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Weapon Possession, Unlawful Possession of Weapon

Vincent T. Kotelnicki, 28, of Del Haven, was arrested March 31 and charged with Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Transporting Property Derived from a Crime, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked.

Jonathan M. Oundo, 24, of North Cape May, was arrested April 3 and charged with DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test.

Eric D. Fletcher, 28, of North Cape May, was arrested April 4 and charged with Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment.

Cory A. Gaskins, 31, of Fishing Creek, was arrested April 5 and charged with DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc., Contempt of Court.

Marquis D. Harden, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 5 and charged with Harassment, Burglary, Criminal Mischief.

Linda S. Eitel, 61, of Cape May, was arrested April 6 and charged with DWI, DWI in a School Zone, Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator.

Timothy E. Colfer, 57, of Rehoboth Beach, DE was arrested April 11 and charged with DWI, Assault by Auto, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News