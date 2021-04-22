Lower Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Shannon L. Gallagher, 26, of Del Haven, was arrested March 31 and charged with Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Weapon Possession, Unlawful Possession of Weapon

Vincent T. Kotelnicki, 28, of Del Haven, was arrested March 31 and charged with Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Transporting Property Derived from a Crime, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked.

Jonathan M. Oundo, 24, of North Cape May, was arrested April 3 and charged with DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test.

Eric D. Fletcher, 28, of North Cape May, was arrested April 4 and charged with Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment.