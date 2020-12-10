Lower Township Kid’s Christmas Toy Drive needs help to continue

Each December, Santa Claus gets a helping hand from volunteers of the Lower Township Kid’s Christmas Toy Drive. This year, to successfully continue, the long-running operation is looking for help from the community.

The charity toy drive has been serving the community for 44 years and has a mission to make sure every child in Lower Township has a toy, warm coat and something to eat over the holidays. The program relies on donations of new unwrapped toys, new coats, toiletries and monetary contributions to continue their work.

A donation drive to benefit the Lower Township Kid’s Christmas Toy Drive will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Lower Township Hall. New toys for kids ages 3 months to 15 years old are needed.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary contribution will be accepted in a drive-thru procession in the parking lot. First responders, firefighters, police officers, EMS and Lower Township council members will be unloading the donations from the vehicles.

Lower Township Hall is at 2600 Bayshore Road. For more information, see the township’s website at townshipoflower.org or contact Jim Dietterich via email at jdietterich@lowertwpschools.com.

Anyone wanting to mail in a contribution can mail it directly to James Dietterich, C/O Maud Abrams School, 714 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204.