Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition hosts free movie screenings

WILDWOOD — The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC) is hosting a free movie screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope.” The hour-long film explores the impact of childhood trauma on a child’s development, “The child may not remember, but the body remembers.”
The showing will take place at the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor on Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
The film references Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and illustrates the correlation between them and destructive behaviors. It reveals information about toxic stress and how it can set off hormones “that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children,” putting them at risk for disease, and increasing the chances of substance abuse, homelessness, incarceration, and early death.
“This documentary would be beneficial to anyone who takes care of or works with children,” said Cape Assist Senior Prevention Specialist and coalition coordinator Kim Erichsen. “Childhood trauma can harm a developing brain. It may cause a child to have trouble learning or forming healthy relationships, and it may increase the likelihood of drug and alcohol misuse and other long-term health problems.”
Meaningful interactions are needed now more than ever, but caretakers may not know how to best meet those needs. Information shared in this film would a good resource, perfect for parents, guardians, and child caretakers.
Admission to the screening is free, though registration is required to ensure enough seating is available. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the movie will begin promptly at 10 a.m. A brief Q&A session with Cape Assist Prevention Director Joe Faldetta will follow the film.
To register, visit lthyc.org/resiliencemovie.
For those interested, but unable to attend the in-person showing, there are two virtual opportunities to watch, via Zoom:
• Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
• Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.
Registration is also required for the virtual options.
The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition is a community initiative of Cape Assist, a substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency based in Wildwood. The coalition is dedicated to reducing substance misuse among youth in the municipality.
For more information about the screening, or to learn more about the coalition, call Kim at 609-522-5960 or email Kim@capeassist.org.