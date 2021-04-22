Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition hosts free movie screenings

WILDWOOD — The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC) is hosting a free movie screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope.” The hour-long film explores the impact of childhood trauma on a child’s development, “The child may not remember, but the body remembers.”

The showing will take place at the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor on Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

The film references Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and illustrates the correlation between them and destructive behaviors. It reveals information about toxic stress and how it can set off hormones “that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children,” putting them at risk for disease, and increasing the chances of substance abuse, homelessness, incarceration, and early death.

“This documentary would be beneficial to anyone who takes care of or works with children,” said Cape Assist Senior Prevention Specialist and coalition coordinator Kim Erichsen. “Childhood trauma can harm a developing brain. It may cause a child to have trouble learning or forming healthy relationships, and it may increase the likelihood of drug and alcohol misuse and other long-term health problems.”