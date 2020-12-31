Lower Health Youth Coalition awarded $125,000 grant

The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will be able to keep up its important work to combat substance abuse among young people with the help of a $125,000 continuation grant. The award is from the Drug-Free Communities support program, in cooperation with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is the nation’s leading effort behind local initiatives to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse.
This is the second time the coalition has received this five-year funding. The original award, given to Cape Assist in 2015, supported the formation of the coalition to serve the Lower Township community. The coalition was one of only 94 organizations across the nation this year to receive the grant.
“We were thrilled to hear that the coalition received this grant,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “We’ve made amazing progress in establishing the coalition in Lower Township over these last five years, and we look forward to our continued growth in the next five.”
Since its inception, the coalition has become ingrained in the fabric of Cape May County. Some notable efforts include working with the local police department and its police camp and partnering with local businesses and organizations to offer alcohol-free, family-friendly events such as drive-in movies at the ferry, and trunk or treat. The coalition also hosts community workshops and provides the latest statistics and community information on substance misuse and current trends.
“Our community really embraced the initiative to keep our youth healthy and safe,” said coalition coordinator Kim Erichsen. “While we’ve been able to get a strong foothold, we still have more work to do, and this grant allows us to keep moving forward.”
The coalition provides community outreach programs to schools and implements activities that will change the social norms associated with underage drinking, rites of passage and availability of alcohol in the home. The organization offers responsible beverage server trainings to local restaurants, bars and retailers to reduce underage patrons’ access to alcohol. The coalition partners with student groups to help meet their needs and strengthen their voices in the community. The coalition also works with local government and provides officials with key data.
For more information about the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition, see lthyc.org.