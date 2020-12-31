Lower Health Youth Coalition awarded $125,000 grant

The Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will be able to keep up its important work to combat substance abuse among young people with the help of a $125,000 continuation grant. The award is from the Drug-Free Communities support program, in cooperation with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is the nation’s leading effort behind local initiatives to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse.

This is the second time the coalition has received this five-year funding. The original award, given to Cape Assist in 2015, supported the formation of the coalition to serve the Lower Township community. The coalition was one of only 94 organizations across the nation this year to receive the grant.

“We were thrilled to hear that the coalition received this grant,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “We’ve made amazing progress in establishing the coalition in Lower Township over these last five years, and we look forward to our continued growth in the next five.”