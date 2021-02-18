Lower Cape May Regional High School senior beautifies Cape May park

CAPE MAY — Robert W. Elwell has been a Scout since the age of 5. Currently a Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 73, Robert hopes to obtain his final rank as an Eagle Scout by completing his service project. Following in family tradition, Robert chose to update the flagpole area at Kiwanis Park in Cape May located on Madison Avenue. Robert’s father also updated the same portion of the park 37 years ago to make Eagle Scout rank.

The restoration of the flagpole area was completed recently with help from the community, family and friends. A concrete patio, a new flagpole, two benches and shrubs were part of the renovation. Robert is currently raising funds to pay for an updated plaque to set at the base of the flagpole. The plaque will display the names of Cape May residents who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.

Awaiting his Eagle Scout rank, Robert hopes to continue to serve what he says is “the best community in the world, Cape May.”

The city of Cape May offers thanks to Robert W. Elwell for his generous commitment to servicing his community.