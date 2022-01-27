"LOVE AC" Valentine's event at Absecon lighthouse

ATLANTIC CITY — Absecon Lighthouse will host its annual Wedding Vow Renewal event in honor of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13, but with a twist this year.
It is lovely to announce our “Love AC” event, which will feature wedding vow renewals, a “Love AC” themed chalking event, and artwork from local artists on each of the 6 lighthouse landings as well as in our museum space. The cost for a wedding vow renewal ceremony is $40 per couple, and includes a tower climb. As this is a fundraiser, we welcome you to give from the heart and increase your donation to keep this iconic Atlantic City landmark shining.
If you create art, live in Atlantic County, and are interested in selling your artwork on one of the six landings or in the lighthouse museum, please email jean@abseconlighthouse.org. Please include your website or social media handles as well as some examples of the work you are interested in selling no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1.
We are seeking artwork that has a love theme, either a piece themed on love, a work of art that you love to create, or a piece based around something that you love.
It is completely free to participate in this event and 100% of sales go to the artist, although donations are always appreciated! Limited space is available, and artists will be notified about whether they have been selected by the event committee by Feb. 4. Please be notified that this is a mask required event.
You are invited to make a reservation by calling the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.
Absecon Lighthouse is a state-owned historic property administered by the non-profit Inlet Public/Private Association. Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City, it is open to visitors Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Absecon Lighthouse received a general operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State. For more information about Absecon Lighthouse and its programs call 609-449-1360 or visit us on the web at abseconlighthouse.org.