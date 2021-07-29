Local Irish dancer Wins U.S. National Title

More than 4,200 dancers gathered earlier this month to compete at the CLRG Irish Dance U.S. Nationals held in Phoenix.

Among the competitors was Luke Sooy, 13, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, who won the national championship in his age group.

Sooy competed in the national from July 6 to July 10 with three individual solo dances. His scores from the first two dances qualified him to move on to the finals with the top 50% of dancers in his age category. During this last phase of competition, Sooy finished strong with a modern hard-shoe set and then awaited the results of his hard work and training.

Later that evening, Sooy returned to the stage with his fellow competitors to receive his results. His family watched from the audience with eagerness and anticipation, and in an emotional display, Sooy was honored with a first-place victory.

Kate O’Brien, Sooy’s instructor and owner of Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance, felt proud and honored for her student’s success and for the hard work and determination Sooy demonstrates on a daily basis.

Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance is a premier Irish Dance school founded in 2008 by Kate O’Brien. Emerald Isle, a member of An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, operates classes in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware for dancers of all skills and ages.