Local artists Paige Cunningham and Sue Wunder featured at the Harbor Gallery

The Harbor Gallery is pleased to announce their featured local artists for the month of October. Paige Cunningham and Sue Wunder will show their works, with an opening reception to meet the artists on Friday, October 1st from 4-6pm. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of October. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID safety guidelines.

Paige Cunningham is an artist, teacher, author and naturalist who leads programs for local venues including; the Nature Center of Cape May, libraries, schools and nursing homes. Her favorite medium, to create art, is using sheep's wool.

"It's recycling a natural fiber into something beautiful using specialized needles to sculpt the wool roving into an animal or landscape," she explains.

For this show, Paige has created a series of felted wool chokers that are reminiscent of abstract landscapes and Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s dissent collars. They are needle felted, and then wet felted and lastly embellished with embroidery and glass beads. Paige will demonstrate her needle felting technique at the opening reception on October 1.