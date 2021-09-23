Local artists Paige Cunningham and Sue Wunder featured at the Harbor Gallery

The Harbor Gallery is pleased to announce their featured local artists for the month of October. Paige Cunningham and Sue Wunder will show their works, with an opening reception to meet the artists on Friday, October 1st from 4-6pm. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of October. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID safety guidelines.
Paige Cunningham is an artist, teacher, author and naturalist who leads programs for local venues including; the Nature Center of Cape May, libraries, schools and nursing homes. Her favorite medium, to create art, is using sheep's wool.
"It's recycling a natural fiber into something beautiful using specialized needles to sculpt the wool roving into an animal or landscape," she explains.
For this show, Paige has created a series of felted wool chokers that are reminiscent of abstract landscapes and Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s dissent collars. They are needle felted, and then wet felted and lastly embellished with embroidery and glass beads. Paige will demonstrate her needle felting technique at the opening reception on October 1.
Also on exhibit will be prints and cards of her abstract acrylic mono print landscapes. Paige has published two children's books and, most recently, The Friendship Diary, a collection of poems about the natural world. All of her books will be available for sale. She lives in West Cape May, NJ with her husband Mark and cat Lillie.
Sue Wunder is a recently retired teacher of students with special needs. She has been a resident of Cape May County for 52 years. She is a published author, an avid runner, and began her art journey 6 years ago when she created her first bottle cap fish. She uses mostly bottle caps and boxes, but other recycled materials are beginning to show up in her art as well.
Look forward this fall to the Nature Center’s Holiday Artists Marketplace. Date and time TBA. For more information, please contact Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.