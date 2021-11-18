Local artists Holiday Marketplace at the Nature Center of Cape May Dec. 4

There is a quote floating around social media threads that reads, “The holidays are not in danger. The works of local artists and makers are not stuck on a dock in a shipping container. This is the perfect opportunity to shop local. Help local artists live their dream.” The folks at the Nature Center of Cape May have a plan to make this easy for everyone.
The Nature Center of Cape May will host a Local Artists Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“You are invited to Shop Small and Shop Local this holiday season, as well as supporting some of the Nature Center’s favorite local artists. We are happy to showcase the work of our talented local artists. This year we will also be featuring two local authors with readings every hour,” said Gretchen Whitman, sanctuary director. “While you are here please browse our gift shop for a wonderful selection of eco-friendly gifts and fresh holiday arrangements made with local greens.”
The sale also coincides with the Center’s annual wreath-making workshops with sessions available in the morning, midday and afternoon. Participants must preregister for those classes through Eventbrite or by calling the Center at 609-427-3045.
Workshop participants and shoppers are invited to mingle with the artists while enjoying some holiday cheer and warming up to an outdoor firepit. All artwork will be for sale with a portion going to Nature Center to support their ongoing work creating stewards of our natural environment. The Nature Center of Cape May is located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May, with plenty of free parking. Masks are required.
There will be artists from many different mediums, including:
Paige Cunningham – Artist/Author
Karen Baker — Fiber Art
Cheryl Baker — Fiber Art
Bruce Bieber — Wood Carving
Mary Byrne — Pottery
Sara Duling — Fiber art
Tina Giaimo — Photography
Hali MacLaren — Jewelry
Carole McCray — Oil Painting
Laura McPherson — Jewelry
Sandy Mucha — Fiber Art
Annette Patton — Nature Art
Janet Payne — Jewelry
John Safrit — Watercolors
Suzanne Simonetti — Author
Sue Wunder — Recycled Art
Louise Zemaitis — Nature Art
For more information, please contact Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.