Local artists Holiday Marketplace at the Nature Center of Cape May Dec. 4

There is a quote floating around social media threads that reads, “The holidays are not in danger. The works of local artists and makers are not stuck on a dock in a shipping container. This is the perfect opportunity to shop local. Help local artists live their dream.” The folks at the Nature Center of Cape May have a plan to make this easy for everyone.

The Nature Center of Cape May will host a Local Artists Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“You are invited to Shop Small and Shop Local this holiday season, as well as supporting some of the Nature Center’s favorite local artists. We are happy to showcase the work of our talented local artists. This year we will also be featuring two local authors with readings every hour,” said Gretchen Whitman, sanctuary director. “While you are here please browse our gift shop for a wonderful selection of eco-friendly gifts and fresh holiday arrangements made with local greens.”

The sale also coincides with the Center’s annual wreath-making workshops with sessions available in the morning, midday and afternoon. Participants must preregister for those classes through Eventbrite or by calling the Center at 609-427-3045.