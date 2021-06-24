Lillian Elsohn named director of community support services at JFS of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

Lillian Elsohn, LCSW, has recently been promoted to the position of director of community support services at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

In this role, Lily is responsible for overseeing clinicians to assure client assessments, rehabilitation plans and necessary interventions focusing on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Positive Behavioral Support and Motivational Interviewing. In addition, she will make certain the department adheres to compliance in accordance with state requirements and establishes staff development programs.

“I knew very early on in my career that I wanted to serve individuals suffering from mental health illness. At JFS, I’ve been provided with a career environment which has enabled me to achieve this goal and continue to grow in a professional manner,” Elsohn said.

A four-and-a-half year staff member, Lily most recently served as JFS’ community support services supervisor. In addition, she has held the positions of outpatient therapist and case manager/CSS clinician at the agency.