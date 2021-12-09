Late Show Choir Christmas Concert

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will present a benefit performance of the stars of the Late Show’s Gospel Choir at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Lady Peachena and the Late Show’s Gospel Choir have made over 13 appearances on the Late Show and they’re coming to Stockton University to perform a rendition of popular Christmas carols, holiday songs, and gospel favorites in a family-friendly concert. Tickets are on sale for $20. Buy them online or call 609-652-9000 for more information.
Main sponsors include Angelo’s Pizza Broadway NYC and B6 Real Estate Advisors New York, and supporting sponsors include PNC Bank and Comcast NBCUniversal.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian social service organization serving the poor and homeless since 1964. What started as a soup kitchen 58 years ago has become a full-service social agency offering emergency food and shelter as well as a primary care health clinic, counseling, and assistance with placement into permanent housing. The Men’s Ministry provides services for homeless men from every walk of life. The Family Life Center and the Single Women’s Dorms offer a safe place for mothers with children and individual women. In 1990, a long-term drug, alcohol, and gambling addiction recovery program for men was started and has evolved into the Work Readiness Program and Overcomers Program.
The ACRM is currently the broad-based provider of services to homeless men, women, and single parent families in all of southern New Jersey. The Mission provides meals, clothing, shelter, counseling, clinical case management, job placement, and social service referrals. We take care of the physical needs of our clients through food, shelter, and clothing, but our purpose is always to encourage spiritual growth through a close and personal relationship with God and to care for the underlying causes of their difficulties.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission is considered by the state to be the largest independent provider of emergency services and shelter in New Jersey. The Mission assists anyone in need that comes to our doorstep in cooperation with the county point of entry office. We provide care regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Our goal for the past 58 years has been to provide immediate assistance and counseling that leads to permanent housing and a stable life. Meals and shelter sustain transient men and women as well as those enrolled in one of the Mission’s programs.