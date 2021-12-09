Late Show Choir Christmas Concert

The ACRM is currently the broad-based provider of services to homeless men, women, and single parent families in all of southern New Jersey. The Mission provides meals, clothing, shelter, counseling, clinical case management, job placement, and social service referrals. We take care of the physical needs of our clients through food, shelter, and clothing, but our purpose is always to encourage spiritual growth through a close and personal relationship with God and to care for the underlying causes of their difficulties.

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission is considered by the state to be the largest independent provider of emergency services and shelter in New Jersey. The Mission assists anyone in need that comes to our doorstep in cooperation with the county point of entry office. We provide care regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Our goal for the past 58 years has been to provide immediate assistance and counseling that leads to permanent housing and a stable life. Meals and shelter sustain transient men and women as well as those enrolled in one of the Mission’s programs.