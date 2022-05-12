Kids College at Atlantic Cape combines learning with fun, Registration now open

MAYS LANDING — Parents looking for fun activities and educational experiences for their children this summer can look to Atlantic Cape Community College.

Kids College returns starting July 11 with weeklong classes for children and teens ages 7 to 15 such as cartooning, mosaics, science exploration, comic book development, cooking and digital photography.

These unique, hands-on experiences are a great opportunity for young people to try new things, make new friends and explore new horizons.

In Video Game Programming, teens ages 13 to 15 will create a video game in 2-D.

In Cakes and Cake Decorating for children and teens ages 10 to 15, a culinary expert guides students in creating various types of cakes and decorating them. Students go home with treats for the whole family and recipes for all the fun creations.

In Exploring Earth’s Animals, kids ages 7 to 9 will experience firsthand what it takes to work with animals as a career in partnership with the Cape May County Zoo.

Classes run in one-week sessions, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Weekly fees range from $259 to $289 and programs are available at Atlantic Cape’s Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May County campuses.

To see the full list of course offerings and to register, visit atlantic.edu/kidscollege.

Class spaces are limited.

For more information, questions or help registering, call 609-343-5655.