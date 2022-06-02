Kelly's Kidz dance parties back for summer season

Wildwood — Philly’s Favorite Traffic Reporter Bob Kelly is bringing his popular Happy Hour Dance Party back to the Jersey Shore this summer every Friday between Memorial Day and Labor Day at the Seaport Pier in Wildwood. Kelly invites you to kick off the summer weekends with him party-style and continue to support Kelly’s Kidz, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the spirits of children during their hospital stay.

The Happy Hour Dance Party’s are from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pair of children’s pajamas that will go directly to local pediatric hospitals.

During the pandemic, Bob began hosting Happy Hour Dance Party’s live on social media to provide an outlet for activity during quarantine. Social media exploded with support for his DJ skills and great time. The Seaport Pier invited him to bring the dance party’s to the beach once quarantine lifted. The Kelly's Kidz Happy Hour Dance Party has grown tremendously since then, making its way throughout the Philadelphia region and Jersey Shore.

“With the success of the Dance Party’s during the pandemic, I wanted to keep the party going and most importantly, connect it to a great cause,” said Bob Kelly. “I have firsthand experience seeing the needs in pediatric hospitals and believe as a community, we can support them!”

Kelly’s Kidz was formed after Bob noticed the opportunity for community support of certain items in pediatric hospitals for children after his son Austin was hospitalized at just eight weeks old. He created Kelly’s Kidz to support children and their families when faced with a hospital stay.

About Kelly’s Kidz

Kelly’s Kidz, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the community to fund the resources needed to provide children with toys, activities, and other essentials during their stay in pediatric hospitals. Through monetary donations and toy drives, Kelly’s Kidz is able to collect and provide items on hospital wish lists, delivering them directly to pediatric hospitals in need.