Join new 4-H Club and get a lamb to raise

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Youth who join a new Cape May County 4-H Club will receive a free lamb to raise, but hurry because only a few spaces remain. 4-H is pleased to offer a unique club for youth in 4th to 12th grades — the Dairy Sheep 4-H Club. Starting Feb. 18, the club will meet at 6 p.m. Fridays at Misty Meadows Sheep Dairy, 100 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Petersburg.

Bill and Barbara Simmerman, owners of Misty Meadows Sheep Dairy and two of the leaders of the 4-H club, are not only hosting the new club at the dairy but also donating 10 lambs for club members to raise at the dairy. In return for the lamb, each club member will work five hours a week at the dairy caring for their lamb. Members will learn all aspects of raising sheep, from lambing to making sheep products.

“We are excited about this new 4-H club especially because it provides a wonderful opportunity for youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity to raise livestock,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator.