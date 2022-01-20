Join new 4-H Club and get a lamb to raise

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Youth who join a new Cape May County 4-H Club will receive a free lamb to raise, but hurry because only a few spaces remain. 4-H is pleased to offer a unique club for youth in 4th to 12th grades — the Dairy Sheep 4-H Club. Starting Feb. 18, the club will meet at 6 p.m. Fridays at Misty Meadows Sheep Dairy, 100 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Petersburg.
Bill and Barbara Simmerman, owners of Misty Meadows Sheep Dairy and two of the leaders of the 4-H club, are not only hosting the new club at the dairy but also donating 10 lambs for club members to raise at the dairy. In return for the lamb, each club member will work five hours a week at the dairy caring for their lamb. Members will learn all aspects of raising sheep, from lambing to making sheep products.
“We are excited about this new 4-H club especially because it provides a wonderful opportunity for youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity to raise livestock,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator.
Each youth will be given a lamb in February and all food, supplements and needs will be provided by the farm. The lambs will remain at the farm until the 2022 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 21-23, where they will be sold. The proceeds from the sale will go to the club member who raised the lamb.
Bill Simmerman commented, “When I drive down the driveway to the farm, I often think of the song ‘Most People Are Good’ and the specific part of the song that goes like this: ‘I believe kids oughta stay kids as long as they can, turn off the screen, go climb a tree, get dirt on their hands.’ We hope this club brings new and fun experiences to our members. And, of course, happy sheep make happy milk.”
Slots are going fast, so if you are interested in joining the Dairy Sheep 4-H club, please contact Linda at the 4-H office at linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us or call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station-Cooperative Extension. 4-H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.