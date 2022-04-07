Jewish Family Service ‘It’s Game Time!’ Event Raises $33,000 Funds Support Children and Family Programs

MARGATE – Guests enjoyed an evening of buckets and baskets at the ‘It’s Game Time!’ fundraiser hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties on March 26. The basketball themed event, which was held at The Wave Nightclub & Lounge in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, raised $33,000 to support JFS programs and services.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we were thrilled to be able to host the ‘It’s Game Time!’ event and raise funds to support the agency. Held during the NCAA Men’s Tournament, attendees showed their spirit by wearing their favorite collegiate team jersey while watching games on the large screen televisions,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

A special thanks to our event sponsors including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Morgan Stanley – The Malamut Group, Andi & David Goldberg, Margaret & Howard Goldberg, Fox Rothschild, Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly, Hankin, Sandman, Palladino, Weintrob & Bell, Harrison Beverage, Mark Lippman, Merrill Lynch & Bank of America, OceanFirst Bank, Scott Brown Insurance, Wise Family Eye Center, and Marsha & Herman Zell.

Guests mingled, played corn hold and beer pong, and enjoyed game day treats including hors d’oeuvres, assorted burger, chicken and vegetable sliders, soft pretzels, popcorn, and signature cocktails. Raffle baskets featured golf outings, restaurant gift cards, casino hotel accommodations with dining, and more. One lucky guest won a stunning tri-pearl necklace, courtesy of Bernie Robbins Jewelers, valued at $620.

‘It’s Game Time’ marks the return of the agency’s full line-up of fundraising events. For more information on upcoming fundraisers or to get involved with an event committee, contact Kirby Reed, JFS Communications and Donor Relations Specialist, at 609.822.1108 x144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.

For more information about JFS programs and services, please visit jfsatlantic.org.