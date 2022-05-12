Jewish Family Service Goes Green with Custom Reusable Tote Bags

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties goes green with pantry deliveries by providing clients with custom reusable tote bags filled with food and basic essentials. The multi-use bags are part of the statewide initiative to reduce waste and litter in the environment.

“Protecting the environment in every facet is important. We are thankful for the business supporters who supplemented part of the cost to produce the JFS reusable tote bags which will be packed with hearty and nutritious food for residents in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “By providing a multi-time use bag, JFS is proud to do their part to help reduce plastic pollution in the state and hopefully, strengthen the environment for future generations.”

On average, JFS distributes 100 bags of food and basic essentials each week to Atlantic County residents. The bags are filled with fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, poultry, canned goods, snacks and more. A special thanks to our reusable tote bag supporters — Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty, Geoscape Solar, Hafetz and Associates and Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey League of Conservation Votes, people in the state use 4.4 billion plastic bags annually.

The new law creates an effective and uniform sustainable policy for shoppers and business owners to help the environment.

For more information on the JFS Food Pantry, contact Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or visit jfsatlantic.org.