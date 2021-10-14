Jewish Family Service annual Thanksgiving turkey drive donations needed

Donate a gift card

A $20 gift card to a grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey for the holiday.

As a recipient shared, “My family is forever grateful that we have access to JFS resources when we need it the most. Thanksgiving is a time for family and with the turkey drive, JFS makes sure my family enjoys a traditional dinner together.”

Throughout the year, JFS serves as a community staple by providing thousands in need with hearty foods and basic essentials. Last year 7,500 people turned to JFS for nutritional support. With an increased demand, in August, JFS tripled the size of its pantry and now also offers fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry, meats and more to assure individuals and families enjoy well-rounded nutritious food. The agency anticipates distributing 100,000 pounds of food, plus holiday meals by the end of this year.

“We want Thanksgiving to be a time when families can come together and enjoy a holiday meal. For many community residents, this year continues to be filled with uncertainty, especially due to the economic environment. We understand that it may be more difficult to put food on the table, so at JFS, we are committed to providing food to those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.