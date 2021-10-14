Jewish Family Service annual Thanksgiving turkey drive donations needed

MARGATE – For many the holidays are a festive time; however, some will find it difficult to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. With numerous residents still experiencing undue hardship, we know that Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) holiday meal requests will continue to be significant.
Last year, JFS was able to provide more than 800 meals to families in our community and this year, JFS will once again host its annual Turkey Drive in order to provide individuals and families with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. There are three convenient ways community members may contribute to the JFS Thanksgiving Turkey Drive:
Donate a complete meal
For $36, you can provide a family with a complete holiday meal. This includes a Turkey or Kosher Turkey with all the trimmings. For $180 donation, five families will receive a complete turkey dinner.
Fill a bag
Every meal provided by JFS is complete with a bag full of all the trimmings including mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, macaroni & cheese, string beans, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce. Collectively, the items cost an average of $16; however, yams and cranberry sauce are always in short supply, so if you are only able to donate an item or two, please consider them.
Donate a gift card
A $20 gift card to a grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey for the holiday.
As a recipient shared, “My family is forever grateful that we have access to JFS resources when we need it the most. Thanksgiving is a time for family and with the turkey drive, JFS makes sure my family enjoys a traditional dinner together.”
Throughout the year, JFS serves as a community staple by providing thousands in need with hearty foods and basic essentials. Last year 7,500 people turned to JFS for nutritional support. With an increased demand, in August, JFS tripled the size of its pantry and now also offers fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry, meats and more to assure individuals and families enjoy well-rounded nutritious food. The agency anticipates distributing 100,000 pounds of food, plus holiday meals by the end of this year.
“We want Thanksgiving to be a time when families can come together and enjoy a holiday meal. For many community residents, this year continues to be filled with uncertainty, especially due to the economic environment. We understand that it may be more difficult to put food on the table, so at JFS, we are committed to providing food to those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
In addition to donations, volunteers are needed to sort, pack and deliver holiday meals. Please consider donating your time as a JFS volunteer. For more information, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.
Turkey Drive donations can be made on-line at jfsatlantic.org or mail a check payable to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
For those interested in helping support the ongoing costs associated with the pantry expansion, JFS has launched an investment campaign with naming opportunities and business exposure. Please contact Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409 or bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org for more details.