Jersey Shore Pops receives 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award

PETERSBURG — The Jersey Shore Pops is proud to announce the receipt of a 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award from Cape May County.
The 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award acknowledges the orchestra’s continuing service to the Cape May community and provides financial support for the Pops upcoming “2021 Summer Concert Series.”
The Jersey Shore Pops is a non-profit orchestra led by celebrated Music Director and pianist Linda Gentille. Featuring local – including promising student – musicians, the Pops performs a mixed classical and contemporary repertoire, and hosts a variety of prominent and popular guest artists including Jennifer Fair and Peter Oprisko.
The year 2020 was difficult for everyone and every organization including the Pops, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of multiple concerts. Despite the physical disruption, the orchestra carried on virtually, producing multiple videos, like “Isolation Improv Live,” designed to maintain the critical connection between the Pops, its audience members and patrons.
As Music Director and Pops co-founder, Linda Gentille hosted small gatherings of orchestra members and other principals at her home, where the assembled could share their experiences and concerns, and enjoy a few laughs.
Importantly, 2020 would have been a celebration of the Jersey Shore Pops’ 10th Anniversary. As the orchestra looks forward to 2021, the sense of anticipation for year 10 has not diminished, and the Pops looks forward to taking the stage as soon as public health concerns permit.
In the meantime, The Pops needs your continued support. Please join the Jersey Shore Pops as a Member, and help provide the economic resources the orchestra needs to satisfy its mission of serving the Jersey Shore public.
As a Pops Member, you will be acknowledged in the concert night Playbill, receive pre-notifications of special events, and be eligible for valuable promotions and discounts.
You can become a Pops Member by visiting our website at jerseyshorepops.org/donate.html.