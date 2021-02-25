Jersey Shore Pops receives 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award

PETERSBURG — The Jersey Shore Pops is proud to announce the receipt of a 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award from Cape May County.

The 2021 Arts Re-Grant Award acknowledges the orchestra’s continuing service to the Cape May community and provides financial support for the Pops upcoming “2021 Summer Concert Series.”

The Jersey Shore Pops is a non-profit orchestra led by celebrated Music Director and pianist Linda Gentille. Featuring local – including promising student – musicians, the Pops performs a mixed classical and contemporary repertoire, and hosts a variety of prominent and popular guest artists including Jennifer Fair and Peter Oprisko.

The year 2020 was difficult for everyone and every organization including the Pops, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of multiple concerts. Despite the physical disruption, the orchestra carried on virtually, producing multiple videos, like “Isolation Improv Live,” designed to maintain the critical connection between the Pops, its audience members and patrons.

As Music Director and Pops co-founder, Linda Gentille hosted small gatherings of orchestra members and other principals at her home, where the assembled could share their experiences and concerns, and enjoy a few laughs.