Jersey Shore Pops presents Music of The Nigh at the Middle PAC

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Linda Gentille and the Jersey Shore Pops will present “Music of the Night” at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center.

Offering a special tribute to Broadway legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman, the concert will feature internationally acclaimed soprano and Pops favorite Jennifer Fair, one of today’s foremost interpreters of classical and contemporary standards. The show will include music from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita” and other Weber/Brightman Broadway favorites.

Fair has performed for various companies including the Opera Orchestra of New York at Carnegie Hall, the Center for Contemporary Opera and the Asheville Lyric Opera among others.

Known as “The Diva Next Door” for her talent and down-to-earth accessibility, Fair successfully bridges the gap between classical and popular repertoire. Her show-stopping range paired with her charm, wit and sophistication makes her a favorite with audiences everywhere.

Conductor and musical director Gentille will also perform several pieces with the Pops orchestra. She is a major attraction in South Jersey when not on the road touring. When not conducting the Jersey Shore Pops, Gentille, an international in-demand entertainer, arranges music and travels the world with her own big band orchestra on luxury cruise lines and in performing arts centers across the United States. Gentille conducts and performs over 75 concerts each year with hundreds of different musicians nationwide. Her unique ability to adapt to various music styles from classical to jazz has made her a sought after concert act in performing arts centers around the world.

All seats are $40. For tickets, visit the Pops website at JerseyShorePops.org or call the PAC box office at 609-463-1924.Tickets are also available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at the box office, located at 212 Bayberry in Cape May Court House.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage.