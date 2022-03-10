JBC Community Israel Trip to launch: From New Jersey to Jerusalem

The next JBC Travel Community trip to Israel will take place Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, 2023. The nine-night trip will include highlights in Tel Aviv, the Sea of Galilee, the Dead Sea region and Jerusalem against the backdrop of three major holidays, Chanukah, Christmas and New Years Eve.

This JBC Tour is a life-changing experience with something for everyone, no matter if you’ve been to Israel several times, or never before. The early bird cost of $4,899 per person includes round trip airfare from Newark to Tel Aviv, nine nights of premier accommodations (two in Tel Aviv, two at the Sea of Galilee and five in Jerusalem), 17 meals, extensive daily tours in Israel, plus informational gatherings before departure (both in person and via Zoom). The early bird cost is based on double occupancy, a single supplement is available as well as optional trip insurance.

Itinerary highlights include wine tasting in the Golan Heights, a boat cruise around the Sea of Galilee, a float in the Dead Sea, ascending Masada via cable car and a full in-depth tour of Old City Jerusalem. The tour will visit the historical sites of Caesarea, Via Dolorosa, Capernaum, Beit She’an, the Western Wall and more.

This trip is a unique opportunity to experience the 2022 holidays with Chanukah in Tel Aviv, Christmas in Nazareth, and as a finale, New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jerusalem. Call JBC Director Josh Cutler at 609-464-1670 or email TravelwithJBC@aol.com for a full itinerary and more information. Spaces are limited.