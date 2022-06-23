Jane Seymour: Up Close & Personal: The Exhibition

STONE HARBOR — The “Jane Seymour: Up Close and Personal: The Exhibition” houses an impressive collection of original artwork by the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress.

These works will be on exhibition and available for acquisition July 1 to 10 at Ocean Galleries, Stone Harbor’s premier Fine Art Gallery.

Three special in-person meet-the-artist appearances are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on July and 2 and noon to 3 p.m. on July 3.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Seymour and experience her extraordinary art.

For more details about the exhibit and art, please visit oceangalleries.com or call 609-368-7777.

The gallery is located at 9618 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor.

RSVPs are strongly suggested through Eventbrite.