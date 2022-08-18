It’s Time For Hemp, Again

Ancient mariners’ lives depended on it, people were weaving everyday products 8,000 years ago from it, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson dedicated portions of their farms for it and urged their countrymen to do the same; and the Ford Motor Company built a prototype car body out of it! Why are we not using a material that can be mass produced, refined and manufactured into thousands of products right here in our area as well as around the state and country? This is hemp and it’s got a track record miles long in the history of our world.

This is a separate discussion from its more popular relative marijuana, a source of so much misunderstanding on the subject of hemp. The industrial hemp plant is useless to anyone who is seeking to get high. Marijuana has been cultivated, imported and hybridized to contain a high level of the chemical compound THC, which is the “buzz” factor that sets it apart from the hemp plant.

Hemp was one of the first plants to be cultivated domestically. It grew naturally during colonial times and was already used extensively by Native Americans. Every part of the hemp plant is potentially useful.

The fibrous part of the stalk can be used for clothing, rope, netting, carpeting, molded products and fabrics of all kinds. The core of the stalk can be used for packaging, paper, fiberboard, insulation, a concrete alternative, mulch, animal bedding, erosion control, absorbent medium, as well as a solid fuel. The nut of the plant is great for breads, cereals, ice cream, milk, granola, protein powders and seedcake foods for animals. The oil produced from the hemp seed is used for cooking, salad oils and margarine, soaps, shampoos, body creams, cosmetics, paints, solvents, lubricants and liquid fuel.

The hemp plant needs little to no fertilizers or pesticides and can be a welcome addition to a farmer’s field as another cash crop. It grows very fast compared to other plants grown for similar uses, tolerates many soils and climate conditions and is a tough ally in the fight to prevent soil erosion and nutrient depletion.

At some point in American history hemp became banned, a victim of the war on drugs. Chemicals that are petroleum-based largely took over many of the products previously made with hemp. As we continue to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and chemicals, it is time to bring back hemp as a natural, renewable source of all of these products. New Jersey was one of the first states to have its hemp program approved by the USDA. Show your support, look online and get yourself a couple of reusable hemp canvas shopping bags today.