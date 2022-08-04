Invasive Spotted Lanternfly and its partner, the Tree of Heaven

No doubt by now you’ve heard of the spotted lanternfly? Well, it’s getting very close to a yard, farm, field or forest near you if you haven’t met up with it already. There are things you must know and hopefully do to impede its destructive ways.

This strikingly colorful but highly invasive creature found its way to Eastern Pennsylvania in 2014. It appears that its putty colored egg masses hitched a ride on some paver stone building materials shipped from Korea. This kind of story goes all the way back to our nation’s founding, when non-native, invasive creatures and plants first arrived intentionally and unintentionally from all over the world.

In the case of the spotted lanternfly, as with many insects, it has a preferred host plant; having co-evolved over millennia to provide habitat and sustenance to the bug. That host plant is the tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus Altissima). Tree-of-heaven was introduced into the Philadelphia area from Asia apparently in 1784, as an ornamental attraction. It has been planted and has spread exponentially all over the country. Now, the stars have aligned for the bug and host plant to be reunited. The spotted lanternfly, technically a leafhopper bug, has been hitching rides throughout much of Eastern Pennsylvania, Western New Jersey along the Delaware, and has now reached eastern New Jersey.

The scheme of this bug is that it feeds by clustering on wounds, cracks and bark crevices and then sucks the sap from trees and other woody plants. Not satisfied to stay on tree-of-heaven, it goes after at least 70 other of your favorite trees, shrubs and vines. It usually does not kill the tree outright, hoping for job security forever. However, the trees and plants are usually weakened to the point where they are susceptible and destined to succumb to other invaders, blights and fungal rotting. Did I mention that the fruit, beer, wine and other industries vital to South Jersey are in the cross hairs of this pest? The vitality of most woody plants under your care is at risk.

So, what to do? Please look up spotted lanternfly on the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s website for very detailed information on what to look for. Know what this invasive species looks like in all its stages — egg mass, nymph, and adult. Additionally, learn how to help extirpate this pest.

Further, tree-of-heaven is everywhere and you may not even know that you have it or are seeing it somewhere else. It can be mistaken for native staghorn sumac and other beneficial trees and bushes. Consult the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station website for identification and information on what to do before cutting it down. Unfortunately, simply cutting it down will only stimulate the stump to push up new shoots. The Galloway Township Environmental Commission and the Southeast Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society have produced a video that contains information on this and other local invasive plants. It is titled “Twelve Tenacious Invasives” and can be found if you search for it on YouTube.