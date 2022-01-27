Infiniti Equity Fund Announces Inaugural $10,000 Grant

HOWELL — Infiniti Energy, a solar power developer providing engineering, procurement, construction and financing to select clients and other solar companies, seeks to empower organizations and communities looking to address environmental justice with a $10,000 grant through its Infiniti Equity Fund to grow the renewable energy industry.

In its inaugural round of funding, IEF will award a grant to a New Jersey nonprofit organization developing innovative projects which advance environmental justice through educational initiatives in schools, colleges, or within the community. The grant will be awarded in support of an inventive and practical project that can be replicated, and that prepares the future workforce to become socially responsible leaders. Whether through piloting programs in schools, engaging with workforce development initiatives, or working with organized labor, we anticipate that applications will address this opportunity through a diverse set of responses.