Independence Day in Sea Isle City will feature fireworks and two family-friendly events

SEA ISLE CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sea Isle City’s Junior Olympics program is returning to Dealy Field on July 4. This event will feature running, jumping and throwing competitions for girls and boys ages 3 to 12, who will vie for gold, bronze and silver medals.

Junior Olympians can register at 9:30 a.m. at Dealy Field, 59th Street and Central Avenue. The games will begin at 10 a.m. Parents should bring sunblock and bottled water for their young competitors. The Junior Olympics is a free community event sponsored by the city’s Division of Recreation and hosted by volunteers from the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City.

Following the Junior Olympics, families are invited to continue their Independence Day celebration by attending the Sea Isle City Division of Tourism’s “All Americana Family Fun Night” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, where there will be a stage show featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, face painters, patriotic music, dancing and other activities.

Sea Isle’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m., hosted by the city’s Department of Community Services. The fireworks will be launched from an ocean barge near 50th Street, which means Sea Isle’s Promenade and beaches will be ideal viewing areas.

For more information, visit visitsicnj.com.

