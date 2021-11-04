I. Rice & Company Presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament Raises $120K at Galloway National Golf Club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – I. Rice & Company Presents: The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway Township. The Arc of Atlantic County pro-am paired professional golfers from around the region with amateur golfers competing for a prize purse of $11,000.

Over 25 golf professionals and 100 amateur golfers played in the tournament, which benefitted programs and services to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc of Atlantic County.

The top three pro golfers scored as follows: James McFarlane: 66; Mike Furey: 67; and Trevor Bensel: 70.

Philadelphia Flyer’s radio commentator and former hockey player Steve Coates acted as event emcee during the awards ceremony.

Two golfers who participate in The Arc’s recreation program played during this tournament, including Michael D., who hit his first birdie in tournament play, and Danny P. who recently qualified for the Special Olympics USA games in 2022.