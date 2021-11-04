I. Rice & Company Presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament Raises $120K at Galloway National Golf Club

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – I. Rice & Company Presents: The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway Township. The Arc of Atlantic County pro-am paired professional golfers from around the region with amateur golfers competing for a prize purse of $11,000.
Over 25 golf professionals and 100 amateur golfers played in the tournament, which benefitted programs and services to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc of Atlantic County.
The top three pro golfers scored as follows: James McFarlane: 66; Mike Furey: 67; and Trevor Bensel: 70.
Philadelphia Flyer’s radio commentator and former hockey player Steve Coates acted as event emcee during the awards ceremony.
Two golfers who participate in The Arc’s recreation program played during this tournament, including Michael D., who hit his first birdie in tournament play, and Danny P. who recently qualified for the Special Olympics USA games in 2022.
I. Rice & Company, a nationally known Philadelphia-based manufacturer of fountain syrups, bakery fillings, and ice cream toppings, was the presenting sponsor of this year’s tournament. Since 2008, I. Rice & Co. has helped to raise over $1,000,000 to benefit The Arc of Atlantic County.
“We’re honored to have I. Rice & Company as our presenting sponsor of the Pro-Am Tournament, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting our intensive case management services, recreation programs and family services for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families,” said The Arc CEO Scott Hennis. “It was a great day of golf for a great cause, and we’re thankful to all who participated and made it a success!”
Other major sponsors include Golden Nugget Casino Hotel & Marina; Trinity Code Inspection; and Boardwalk Honda. Additional sponsors include Atlantic City Utilities Authority Atlantic City; AtlantiCare; Bally’s Atlantic City; Borgata Casino, Hotel & Spa; Calvi Electric Co.; Capaldi, Reynolds & Pelosi, PA; Gallagher Insurance; Hard Rock Atlantic City; Homes For All; Parke Bank; Joe Canale’s Discount Liquor Outlet; Polisano Construction; Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; T.N. Ward Builders; Tuckahoe Brewing Co.; Shoprite/Village Super Markets and Wawa Foundation.