Hybrids, Plug-ins, EVs?? Making sense of electric vehicle options

These are exciting times! Over the next 10-15 years, the United States will be transitioning to electric vehicles for all. Transportation is one of the largest contributors to U.S. global warming emissions and both corporations and our government are investing in a cleaner future.

We are seeing a huge increase in the number of electric vehicles and an uptick in their advertising. Both federal and state governments as well as businesses are implementing infrastructure projects for charging stations throughout the United States.

While we are in this changeover, you may want to understand your options for your next vehicle purchase. Here are three levels of electrification out there:

Hybrid vehicles have both a gas engine and an electric engine. No plug required! They use electricity at lower speeds and seamlessly switch over to gas when going faster as well as when accelerating. The battery recharges itself when braking or via the gas engine. Regenerative braking is more efficient and you replace brake pads much less often than with traditional cars. Hybrid vehicles boost fuel economy very nicely but they’re not seen as a long-term solution. A great choice if you are primarily an “around town” driver and don’t want to plug in.