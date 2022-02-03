Hybrids, Plug-ins, EVs?? Making sense of electric vehicle options

These are exciting times! Over the next 10-15 years, the United States will be transitioning to electric vehicles for all. Transportation is one of the largest contributors to U.S. global warming emissions and both corporations and our government are investing in a cleaner future.
We are seeing a huge increase in the number of electric vehicles and an uptick in their advertising. Both federal and state governments as well as businesses are implementing infrastructure projects for charging stations throughout the United States.
While we are in this changeover, you may want to understand your options for your next vehicle purchase. Here are three levels of electrification out there:
Hybrid vehicles have both a gas engine and an electric engine. No plug required! They use electricity at lower speeds and seamlessly switch over to gas when going faster as well as when accelerating. The battery recharges itself when braking or via the gas engine. Regenerative braking is more efficient and you replace brake pads much less often than with traditional cars. Hybrid vehicles boost fuel economy very nicely but they’re not seen as a long-term solution. A great choice if you are primarily an “around town” driver and don’t want to plug in.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) use a battery about 10 times as big as a hybrid. You can drive the car 20 to 50 miles at any speed before the gasoline engine kicks in, meaning it can be a full-electric commuter car Monday to Friday. For longer drives, just fill up the gas tank like a traditional car. Most owners plug in at night and they are fully charged for the morning. This is considered a bridge type of vehicle as the country builds up our charging infrastructure.
The electric vehicle (EV) runs only on battery power; the largest batteries are five to 10 times as big as a plug-in’s battery. The median range of EVs available now is right around 234 miles and then you need to charge up. If you are a two car family, you could consider using one EV for your normal driving use and the other car for longer trips. The maintenance is very minimal on EVs since you have no gas engine at all, fewer moving parts and regenerative brakes. No oil changes, cooling systems or spark plugs to replace. Also, electric vehicles are just plain fun to drive — quick, smooth acceleration and incredibly quiet which makes for an enjoyable experience.
Most PHEVs and EVs have federal and state rebates available to offset the cost. This is specific to the model chosen so you need to research that first. The Federal site is fueleconomy.gov and the NJ state site is chargeup.njcleanenergy.com.
So when considering your next vehicle be sure to check out all the options. The future of EVs is coming fast- time to enjoy the ride!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.