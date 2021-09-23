Horoscope Week September 22-29

Hello Libra season, the intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves zodiac that value harmony in all forms. Let’s see how we are looking for this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) Run for your life! Get the air in your lungs and whatever you do just keep on moving.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) The reason your will always feel lovely in Libras season is Venus. You both share this planet which bring us love, compassion and gratitude.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Air element is your element. Use this time to be present — no need to go back anymore.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Kindness over everything. Don’t worry — nothing is under control.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Give yourself more love than you would at this time. You have been here before — let’s make it better this time.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Being gentle to yourself is not a weakness. Try to relax this week.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Take a deep breath and enjoy your season. Find more time to celebrate you.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Things are moving pretty quickly. Roll your sleeves up and get it.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) You are on a roll! Your sense of humor will be very useful this week.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) This is the week you will grind anything that gets in your way down to dust. Be kind to yourself.
Aquarius (January 20 — February19) You know how to lead the crowd and you really enjoy it. Good week for some changes.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) There is always two sides of the story. You know where the truth is.