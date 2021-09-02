Horoscope Week September 2-8

Buckle up — there will be 7 retrogrades this month and a full moon on September 6th. Mercury retrograde will be the one to watch out! Let’s see how this will influence the zodiacs this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) It is very easy for you to find the reason to complain and get angry. Organize your mind and do something special for yourself this week.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is a perfect opportunity to finish your projects. The force is with you!

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) You might be very forgetful this week — there will be a very important meeting this week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Step by step, add one more step and you there. There will be a strong compensation process ahead.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) You might feel little exhausted due to some of your responsibilities. Your beliefs might change a little now.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Mercury is your planet and it is here to help you heal. Be gentle to yourself.