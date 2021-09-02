Horoscope Week September 2-8

Buckle up — there will be 7 retrogrades this month and a full moon on September 6th. Mercury retrograde will be the one to watch out! Let’s see how this will influence the zodiacs this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) It is very easy for you to find the reason to complain and get angry. Organize your mind and do something special for yourself this week.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is a perfect opportunity to finish your projects. The force is with you!
Gemini (May 21 — June 20) You might be very forgetful this week — there will be a very important meeting this week.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Step by step, add one more step and you there. There will be a strong compensation process ahead.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) You might feel little exhausted due to some of your responsibilities. Your beliefs might change a little now.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Mercury is your planet and it is here to help you heal. Be gentle to yourself.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) You always think about other people. How about you come to yourself and breathe. It will be exciting!
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Let’s work on the trust this week. There will be important message for you this week.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) You might take a look at your sacrifices in life. Approach your environment in a more positive way.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) You are in a period where you will create your own reality. Accept yourself.
Aquarius (January 20 — February 19) A lot of opportunity this week if you only realize you are not your boss yet. Let the broken points improve you.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Hold on tight. Hanging around stressful people will triple your stress this week.