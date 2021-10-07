Homemade scarecrow creations take center stage along Scarecrow Alley at Physick Estate this October

CAPE MAY — The 13th Annual Scarecrow Contest presented by Cape May MAC is underway, and now is the time to rally friends, family, schoolmates and colleagues or come up with your own creation. Register your entry and compete for prizes, with an overall prize of $200 earmarked for the People’s Choice Award given to the creator of the scarecrow that receives the most votes from visitors to the estate.

There are five categories open for judging: Individuals or Families; Businesses; Non-profit, Church, Club, or Scout Troop; School (including School/PTA, Classroom, Teams, Clubs and Homeschool; Munchkin (Children ages 3-10).

Visitors to the Physick Estate will be encouraged to vote for their favorite scarecrow by filling out a ballot in the Carriage House in the month of October. Friends and family members are encouraged to visit the Estate and vote for their favorites.

Winners will be announced Monday, Nov. 9. Prizes include a People’s Choice Award of $200 for the scarecrow with the most votes, $100 in the individual/family category, a display ad on capemaymac.org in the business category, a pizza party for the winning non-profit, community or scout group, and for the winning “munchkin” entry and 10 of his or her friends, and a pizza party and free Cape May Lighthouse climb for the winning team in the school category.