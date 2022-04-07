Holocaust Survivor to Speak at Yom HaShoah Program April 26

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host the Yom HaShoah program “Unto Every Person There Is a Name — Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust.”

The free, one-hour program will be livestreamed via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

The Yom HaShoah program will be hosted by Holocaust scholar and author, Dr. Michael Berenbaum. Dr. Berenbaum will introduce and interview Holocaust survivor Betty Grebenschikoff, who lives in Ventnor.

Grebenschikoff will share her life story, including remembrances of Kristallnacht on Nov. 9-10, 1938 in Berlin, Germany, and an unexpected reunion with her childhood friend Ana Maria, whose father was arrested during Kristallnacht when both girls were 9 years old.

In May 1939, after Ana Maria’s father was released from a concentration camp, each family said farewell because Betty’s family left for Shanghai, China. After WWII, Betty and Ana Maria wondered what happened to each other. Betty always ended her talks with students, educators, and community members by saying: “If you ever see someone named Ana Maria, tell her I am always looking for her.”

During the Yom HaShoah program Betty will include her life story’s newest chapter, the reunion of Betty and Ana Maria in Florida last year.

To obtain the Zoom link, please call The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609-652-4699.