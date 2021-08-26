Holocaust Center to host memorial service

GALLOWAY — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host the Mitzvah Zecher Avot Cemetery Service (The Good Deed of Remembering Family) for Holocaust survivors and their families at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The service will be held at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Holocaust Survivor Section, 6691 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

The public is welcome to attend. For further information, contact The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, 609-652-4699.