Holly Shores Camping Resort presents $10,000 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Maggy and Dave Robinson, co-owners of Holly Shores Camping Resort, recently presented $10,000 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Medical Center. Accepting the check on behalf of Cape Regional Health System were Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO, and Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation. The Holly Shores donation was made possible by regularly held fundraisers at the campground and through their 2021 Halloween fundraiser.

“We are excited to continue our late father’s legacy of supporting high quality cancer services in Cape May County,” stated Maggy Robinson. “Our dad, Tom Brodesser, was very dedicated to Cape Regional and the health of the residents and visitors of Cape May County. It is our pleasure to follow in his footsteps and continue to support our local hospital. Cape Regional’s commitment to caring for our community and those living with a cancer diagnosis motivates us to continue our support. Thank you for all you do.”

“During these unprecedented times, we are fortunate to have the strong and passionate support of Holly Shores Camping Resort and the Robinson/Brodesser family in the fight against cancer,” stated Carrocino. “We are sincerely grateful for their continued commitment to the Cape May County community and Cape Regional Health System. Thank you for your many years of support.”