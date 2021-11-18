Holiday Supply Chain and Budget Issues

There is a lot of talk of supply chain issues this year and how they could pose a real threat to holiday shopping. If you were ever planning on starting your shopping early, this might be the year you actually want to follow through on those plans. First, what is causing the supply issues? It is actually a combination of several factors including a lack of production during the pandemic, a dramatic increase in the cost of materials, shipping issues from China, and a massive shortage of truck drivers here in the U.S. All of these combine to create a perfect storm of delays for holiday items. So how can you avoid most of these problems?

With all of that said, you may even want to re-think exactly how much of all this “stuff” you really need to buy in the first place. Maybe this year is a great time to start doing what we always swear we are going to do, and that is to simply give everyone less. Every year I’m borderline horrified by how much “stuff” my kids get from holidays from not just us but extended family as well. Less is definitely more when it comes to overloading kids with gifts. One thing I have planned for when my kids are beyond the “Santa years” is to travel together instead of buying gifts. The idea of giving my kids lots of Christmas presents once they no longer “believe” seems silly to me. The memories of travelling together will last a lifetime compared to a toy that will be forgotten, lost or broken in the next 6 months. My plan is to take all of the money we would have budgeted for gifts and instead decide as a family where we can go based on that budget amount.