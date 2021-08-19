Help yourself - for better mosquito control

• Upright wheelbarrows, mortar tubs, buckets, pet bowls, flower pot dishes

• Ornamental structures and fountains without circulating feature

• Standing water or moisture in cellars or crawl spaces without closure or screening

• Upright watering cans

• Old tires

• Ruts and puddle formations around the property

Please note that some trash cans and other containers are water traps whether upright or turned upside down. However, some trash cans have rounded tops to shed water. It only takes a tiny amount of water to host thousands of mosquitoes. The Asian Tiger Mosquito will lay eggs in dry spaces that will fill with water when it rains. Somehow, they have figured that out.

So, speaking of figuring things out, take a walk around the yard and remedy these conditions as your contributions to mosquito control. Talk with your neighbors about this as well and maybe offer to help investigate problem areas.