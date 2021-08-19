Help yourself - for better mosquito control

Many of us have been noticing the presence of mosquitoes now, visually and through our pain receptors!
Our Atlantic County and surrounding area mosquito control and health departments are vigilant about sampling, testing, inspecting and performing treatment methods. Since we live in an area that naturally breeds mosquitoes, we should expect their appearance. The county efforts should be sufficient as long as we take some effective measures as well.
West Nile Disease drives a lot of attention and demands precautions. Remember that mosquitoes can only breed in water and must have it for at least 7 days to complete their development. The more we eliminate their breeding spaces, the better our chances for control.
According to Atlantic County guidelines, here are some common sense things that homeowners can do, by eliminating standing water in:
• Roof gutters and rain barrels
• Boats, dump trailers, etc.
• Birdbaths: Very important to change the water every day or two during this season
• Tarps, pool covers, etc. that can hold “pockets” of water
• Cans, bottles, plastic bags, trash can lids
• Uncirculating swimming pools of all sizes
• Upright wheelbarrows, mortar tubs, buckets, pet bowls, flower pot dishes
• Ornamental structures and fountains without circulating feature
• Standing water or moisture in cellars or crawl spaces without closure or screening
• Upright watering cans
• Old tires
• Ruts and puddle formations around the property
Please note that some trash cans and other containers are water traps whether upright or turned upside down. However, some trash cans have rounded tops to shed water. It only takes a tiny amount of water to host thousands of mosquitoes. The Asian Tiger Mosquito will lay eggs in dry spaces that will fill with water when it rains. Somehow, they have figured that out.
So, speaking of figuring things out, take a walk around the yard and remedy these conditions as your contributions to mosquito control. Talk with your neighbors about this as well and maybe offer to help investigate problem areas.
When working or playing around the property during mosquito and tick season, wear appropriate clothing like long sleeved shirt, long pants, socks and shoes. Search out the best repellent with the least amount of toxicity to apply to your clothing; only sparingly on skin. It is worth the extra effort to ward off mosquito-borne disease.
Whole yard pesticide applications can cause lasting harm to beneficial insects and pollinators. Better to protect yourselves and starve the mosquito habitat.
Some vigilance and maintenance by family, employees, landscapers, pest management companies, etc. will go a long way toward lessening the impact of mosquito season and people and planet.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.