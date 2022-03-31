The Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony will be held at the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association April meeting on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting and ceremony will be hosted by the Margate City Fire Department at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center at 5033 English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.

Those being honored for valor are:

Assistant Chief Kenny Badger Jr., Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Captain Robert Debiaso, Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Captain Matthew Robison, Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Firefighter Mark Jenigen, Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Firefighter Nathan Harring, Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Imagery Specialist Ken Badger Sr., Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Unit Citation

Multiple Hamilton Township Fire Companies were dispatched for a structure fire at the Sandpiper Condominium Complex on Jan. 16, 2021. The first arriving firefighters from Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, Tanker 1819, stretched a line, made entry, and removed a single victim during their primary search. The victim made a full recovery after hospitalization due to smoke inhalation.

Those being honored for 50+ years in the fire service are:

Gerald L. Dixon, Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company

James Laughlin Sr., Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

Kelso Taylor, Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

Richard Speed, Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr., Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company

Ronald Ruggeri, East Vineland Volunteer Fire Company

Wayne Corsiglia, East Vineland Volunteer Fire Company

Louis Nell, Germania Volunteer Fire Company

Ralph Perna, Independent Volunteer Fire Company (Hammonton Fire Department, Sta. 2)

Levon S. Clayton, Longport Volunteer Fire Department

Anthony J. Vicchiarelli Jr., Longport Volunteer Fire Department

Richard Hirsch, Longport Volunteer Fire Department

Eric M. Hensel, Milmay Volunteer Fire Company

Robert Leeds, Northfield Fire Department

James W. Thompson, Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company

Joseph Ward, Pomona Volunteer Fire Company

Robert Wilson, Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company

William L. Merola Jr., Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company, Sta. 1

Wally Shields, Scullville Volunteer Fire Company

Thomas Nardozza, South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Company

Harry Craig, Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Company

Tree of Fallen Heroes ceremony

In addition to honoring those for their service and valor, a ceremony to add a leaf bearing the name of fallen Firefighter Anthony Michael Carfagno to the Tree of Fallen Heroes will be held. Firefighter Carfagno, Atlantic City Fire Department, died in the line of duty, on Dec. 21, 2021, following a battle with COVID-19. The Tree of Fallen Heroes was installed at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in 2007 to honor all Atlantic County first responders who died in the line of duty.