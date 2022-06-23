Harbor Gallery opening reception, July 1

CAPE MAY — The Harbor Gallery will feature two local artists for the month of July.

Polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray will display their works for the month with an opening reception to meet the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 1.

Donahue has always had a strong creative side, ranging from designing jewelry, creating works in Iris paper folding, to making her own curry blend, to being the lead singer of the popular Cape May trio, The Squares. Recently a new pursuit has been added, when she discovered the joys of working with polymer clay to create her own expressive designs in bowls, jars and other decorative and useful vessels.

All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served. The show will remain on exhibit at the Harbor Gallery for the month of July.

The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID safety guidelines.

The Harbor Gallery features two local artists each month with an opening reception and meet-and-greet on the first Friday of the month. August’s exhibit will feature the work of Mary Byrne and Laura McPherson.

For more information, please contact Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.