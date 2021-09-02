 Skip to main content
Habitat Cape May elects executive committee team at annual meeting
Habitat Cape May elects executive committee team at annual meeting

Executive Committee August 2021.jpg

From left are John Marcelliano, Dave Hammond, Bill Simeral and Bruce Loversidge.

 Elizabeth Franco, provided

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Habitat Cape May held its annual Board of Directors meeting. Highlights of the meeting include the adoption of the Fiscal Year 21/22 budget, the unveiling of a three-year plan and recap of successes for fundraising, family support, construction, finance, HR and nominating committees. In addition, the Board elected the following as officers to serve for a term of one year:

President: Bill Simeral

Vice President: Dave Hammond

Treasurer: Bruce Loversidge

Secretary: John Marcelliano

And continuing their service on the Board of Directors are Pat McCusker, Karen Thompson, Elizabeth Terenik, Sue White, Dave Adams, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Dan Hawkins and Michael Morley.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through permanent shelter. With their eyes toward the future we will be expanding opportunity for homeownership in our towns, furthering community involvement by increasing our outreach and focusing on complimenting home construction with added services,” said Sarah Matthews, executive director. “We are excited to channel all this talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”

To learn more about or donate to Habitat Cape May, call 609-463-0244 or visit HabitatCapeMayCounty.org, and like us on Instagram and Facebook too.

