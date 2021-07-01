Grow some “Railroad Annie”

Butterfly Weed was used by Native Americans, who found that the lung disease, pleurisy, could be eased by chewing on the tough roots, thus its other folksy name, Pleurisy Root ! They also boiled the roots into a tea to ease diarrhea and other stomach ailments. Like other plants in the asclepias genus, Railroad Annie is toxic to many bugs that might destroy the plant. The beneficial larvae of butterflies have adapted or evolved to co-exist and thus are not adversely affected by the secretions it produces. So, Monarchs Butterflies will only lay their eggs on Milkweed, Butterfly Weed and other members of the asclepias family. Somehow, nature has figured out a balance between sustaining pollinators and preventing destruction within this plant.

What nature hasn’t figured out is the destruction of these plants by man-made chemicals like glyphosate and other herbicides. Widely used in farmlands, along thorofares and utility lines, these chemicals have reduced Railroad Annie populations by approximately 75 %; usually with invasive plants first to recover and take over. This fragments the host plant corridor connectivity, endangering the creatures that depend on them. Like the Monarch Butterfly, whose extinction in the future is a possibility, so it goes with Railroad Annie and Milkweed.

You can do your part to keep Butterfly Weed, the beautiful hobo queen “Railroad Annie”, in our folk history as well as in a more sustainable future. Make a note to get some seeds or started plants in the ground next spring after the last frost.

