Green Team Summary of April 2022 “Earth Month” Activities

UPPER TOWNSHIP — This year marks the ninth year for the Upper Township Green Team and its support of sustainability here.

The Township of Upper received a fifth certification with the Sustainable Jersey program in 2020, having submitted actions for accreditation during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The township is currently one of the 215 certified New Jersey municipalities.

During the “Earth Month” of April 2022, the UTGT plans several outreach activities to support our community:

AARP Meeting at Ocean City Library

The Green Team will participate in an Earth Day program for the OCNJ AARP Chapter meeting in Ocean City on Friday, April 22nd, at 12:30 pm in the Ocean City Free Library Lecture Hall. UTGT Chairperson Ralph Cooper will review the Sustainable Jersey and Sustainable Schools program along with the Atlantic – Cape May Counties Regional Hub, with opportunities for local participation. For information on this hybrid (in-person and virtual Zoom) check the AARP Facebook page at facebook.com/OCNJAarp

Shredding Truck and Green Event

The Upper Township Green Team will partner with the Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) for the eighth annual Shredding Truck and Green Event to be held on Saturday, April 30th at the Foglio Flooring Center parking lot in Marmora. Details: https://upperbiz.com/whats-up-in-upper-township

Sustainable Book Group

The Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Township held a Zoom discussion session about the book “Regeneration” by Paul Hawken 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The Sustainable Book Group is partnering with the Ocean City Free Public Library and the Upper Cape Branch of the Cape May County Library. The libraries will provide extra copies of selected books each month. Participants in the Book Group can check with their library for book availability and reserving holds at oceancitylibrary.org and cmclibrary.org. Copies of SBG featured books can also be purchased at Sun Rose Words & Music, 756 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, see sunrosebooks.com.

Upper Cape Sustainability

Upper Cape Sustainability is a group encompassing Green Teams, Environmental Commissions and like-minded individuals in the five towns of northern Cape May County: Upper Township, Ocean City, Woodbine, Sea Isle City and Dennis Township. Collaboration opportunities are shared on the group’s Facebook page and emails. Visit facebook.com/Upper-Cape-Sustainability-101587525761894

Preparing for the Statewide Single-Use Plastic Ban

The Green Team website has information and links about New Jersey Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, effective on May 4, which prohibits (with limited exceptions) the provision or sale of single-use plastic carryout bags, polystyrene foam (aka “Styrofoam”) and with plastic straws only available upon request. See additional details and agency links at uppertwpgreenteam.wordpress.com/reusable-shopping-bags.

Volunteer Nonprofits in Upper Twp.

The Upper Township Green Team has developed and maintains a community resource guide of volunteer opportunities with a range of nonprofits that provide services for residents in the township. See uppertwpgreenteam.wordpress.com/volunteer-nonprofits-impacting-u-twp

Regional Hub Meeting

A meeting of the Atlantic–Cape May County Green Teams Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the Hidden Sands Brewery in Egg Harbor Township. The focus of the gathering will be sharing sustainable stories on collaboration opportunities for schools and Green Teams in the two counties. See atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com

U-Twp. Green Team Meetings

The next UT Green Team meeting will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 on Zoom. Check the Green Team website "What’s New" page for the advance registration links for each of the two sessions: See uppertwpgreenteam.wordpress.com